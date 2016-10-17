Mercedes-Benz India managing director and CEO Roland Folger is hopeful of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure subsuming the green cess levied on registration of diesel cars above 2000 cc in the National Capital Region.

“It does not make sense to have two different, not concurring, not coordinated tax system,” he said in a media interaction at the opening of Mercedes-Benz’s second car dealership in Hyderabad on Monday.

Noting that he expected the new structure to address levies linked to environment protection and CO2 standards, Mr.Folger said once that happens the one per cent cess (environment protection charge) can go. The cess came into force after ban on registration of diesel cars above 2000 cc in NCR was lifted in August by the Supreme Court. The car maker, he pointed out, had volunteered to pay the cess.

Financially support from government is also needed for car makers introducing new technology, he said, adding Mercedes Benz is committed to launch vehicles conforming to the Bharat Stage-VI fuel emission norms in 2018. With BS-VI, the emission spectrum of petrol and diesel would be the same, he added.

To queries, he said the diesel ban in NCR that was in place from December last year had led to “not so dramatic” shift in the sale of petrol and diesel cars for Mercedes. From 80 per cent prior to the ban, the share of diesel cars in the overall sales has dropped to 70 per cent. “Customers are not rushing, [they are]waiting [for] the government to decide [GST rates]”, he said, while adding there is no clarity on which way the car prices would move in the new tax regime.

Admitting that the diesel car ban and GST were factors of uncertainty in the overall planning for Mercedes, he said the company was trying its best to deal with the situation. One of the measures was introduction of petrol version of all its models.