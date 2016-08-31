The scheme aims to promote hybrid and electric mobility, thereby benefiting the environment

The Centre’s scheme to promote electric and hybrid vehicles in the country will help save fuel worth Rs.60,000 crore, according to Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.

“The environment is one of the biggest concerns for the (auto) sector. We have therefore allocated Rs. 14,000 crore for the FAME scheme for promoting hybrid and electric mobility which will save Rs.60,000 crore fuel, thereby benefiting the environment,” the Minister said at the SIAM convention here on Wednesday.

In April 2015, to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government unveiled the FAME India or Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India scheme, offering incentives on electric and hybrid vehicles of up to Rs.29,000 for bikes and Rs.1.38 lakh for cars. The scheme is part of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan.

“The Indian automotive industry is facing new challenges in providing sustainable mobility for the masses. We have sought a long-term roadmap on safety, emissions and fuel efficiency norms. In order to make practical and rational regulations, we seek a single ministry, single window for the industry,” said Vinod Dasari, President, SIAM. Meanwhile, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry will soon seek the Union Cabinet’s nod for the proposed vehicle scrapping policy. “We are seriously studying its implementation issues and soon we will approach the Cabinet on this ,” he said at the event.