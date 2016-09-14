Power Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated India’s stand for the implementation of ‘Polluter Pays’ principle on international carbon emissions.

Mr. Goyal also sought to downplay the “song and dance” around the fact that the U.S. and China have ratified the climate accords signed in Paris, saying that as the largest polluters, it was incumbent upon these countries to ratify the agreement.

“Even today, the U.S. and China—and both of them have made a song and dance about ratifying the Paris treaty a few days ago—are putting out 39 per cent or 40 per cent of the greenhouse gasses in the world,” Mr. Goyal said while addressing a conference on sustainability organised by CII.

Greenhouse emissions

“India is putting out about four per cent, if not less, supporting 17 per cent of the world’s population. All those greenhouse gases up there are not our responsibility.”

“And therefore, the world will have to recognise the polluter pays principle,” Mr. Goyal added. “Even today, India is the only country in the world which taxes carbon. When I became Minister it was Rs.50 a tonne. In our first Budget, we made it Rs.100, in our second Rs.200, and in our third Budget we made it Rs.400 a tonne. And we are not apologetic about it.”

Polluter’s responsibility

The ‘polluter pays’ principle basically works on the premise that those responsible for higher pollution—whether it is an individual factory or a country—should bear the costs of managing it to prevent damage to health or the environment.

Speaking about the role of electricity in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Mr. Goyal said that providing electricity was key to meeting most of the goals.

“Electricity is the fastest enabler in removing poverty,” he said. “As far as good health and well being is concerned, hospitals will need electricity, and the way we use fossil fuels will also determine this parameter.”

Make in India

Mr. Goyal added that electricity is key to the government’s Make in India programme as well since “nobody will invest in India if electricity is not affordable and available 24/7.”

The Minister said that India’s renewable energy capacity could touch 225 GW by 2022 if hydroelectricity was added to the renewable category as is being done the world over.

“It is only in India where hydro-projects below 25 MW are considered renewable and those above are considered non-renewable,” Mr. Goyal said.

“I have asked officials to look into removing this distinction. They have almost completed this report, and we will be soon be putting it out for public consultation,” the Minister added.