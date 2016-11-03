Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group, has sold over 6 lakh sq. ft. of villas with a booking value of Rs.300 crore within a day at the unveiling of its first project, Crest, at its 100 acre-township Godrej Golf Links located in Greater Noida. The company in a statement said that its first-ever project in the Noida and Greater Noida market had received a ‘stupendous’ response, making this one of Godrej Properties’ most successful launches. Godrej Golf Links, which has a golf course inside the project, is being developed as a joint venture with the ACE Group. Pirojsha Godrej, MD & CEO, Godrej Propertiessaid, “We consider Noida a critical growth opportunity for our company, and hope to have more successful launches in the city.” — Special Correspondent