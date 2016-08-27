Five bidders had qualified, including the Airports Authority of India and a consortium of Essel

GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) has won an international competitive bid for the development and operation of Mopa greenfield airport in North Goa.

It was a closely contested process — five bidders had prequalified — with the Airports Authority of India emerging second highest bidder followed by a consortium of Essel Infra-Incheon. The letter of award is expected to be issued within 60 days and 45 days from that date the concession agreement will be signed, according to a statement from GMR.

The concession period is for 40 years with a possible extension of 20 years through a bid process. The airport is to be built under the Build Operate Transfer model. The concession offers 232 acres for commercial city side development for a period of 60 years. The regulatory regime for the concession will be ‘hybrid till’ with 30 per cent cross subsidy.

Chairman (Airports) of GMR Group Srinivas Bommidala said GAL would deliver an airportwell within the project timelines.