General Motors India has decided to recall a limited range of its Chevrolet Cruze vehicles. This is to enable the company fix issues in vehicles that have experienced loss of ignition or engine stall at low speeds. The recall pertains to vehicles manufactured between model years 2009 and 2011. The inspection and recommended repairs or replacement are estimated to take no more than one hour and affected customers will be asked to take their vehicles to their nearest Chevrolet service dealership for inspection,” according to a release from the company.
Updated: September 1, 2016 23:20 IST
General Motors to recall Chevrolet Cruze sedans
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular