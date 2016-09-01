General Motors India has decided to recall a limited range of its Chevrolet Cruze vehicles. This is to enable the company fix issues in vehicles that have experienced loss of ignition or engine stall at low speeds. The recall pertains to vehicles manufactured between model years 2009 and 2011. The inspection and recommended repairs or replacement are estimated to take no more than one hour and affected customers will be asked to take their vehicles to their nearest Chevrolet service dealership for inspection,” according to a release from the company.

