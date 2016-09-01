General Motors India has decided to recall a limited range of its Chevrolet Cruze vehicles.

The voluntary recall is to enable the company fix issues related to certain vehicles which have experienced loss of ignition or engine stall at low vehicle speeds.

The recall pertains to Chevrolet Cruze vehicles manufactured between model years 2009 and 2011, says a release from the company.

"The inspection and recommended repairs or replacement are estimated to take no more than one hour and affected Chevrolet Cruze customers will be asked to take their vehicles to their nearest Chevrolet service dealership for inspection with a prior appointment," the release added.

"This is a voluntary recall," said Markus Sternberg, Vice-President (Aftersales), General Motors India. He asserted that the recall did not affect the safety of the vehicle. "We want to make sure that our customers experience the right performance from their vehicles," he added.

The company would be working closely with its service network to make the entire inspection and correction exercise as smooth as possible with an option of pick up and drop to a residential address. The affected vehicles would be repaired free of charge, the company said.