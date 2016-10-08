Swiss medical products firm Geistlich Pharma AG announced the commencement of Indian operations with establishment of its 10th global affiliate, Geistlich Pharma India, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

With this, the two globally patented products of the company, Bio-Oss and Bio-Gide used for dental regeneration around the world, will now be available across India.

Commenting on the development, Geistlich Pharma AG CEO Paul Note said: “Our products supplement the patient’s complete dentistry—care requirements. In addition, we view India as a strategic fit for our business growth worldwide.”

The Indian medical ecosystem is maturing and is increasingly receptive to best—in—class medical care, he added.

When asked if the company was also looking at launching more products in India, Note told PTI: “Definitely. We hope the regulatory bodies will let us register more products this year and the next year. The products that are attractive to the Indian market.”

At present, it is only dental and only regenerative products in India, he added.

“The company in future can also think of orthopaedics, sports medicine and hemostatic products space in India. But this is for the future,” Note said.

Geistlich Bio—Oss and Geistlich Bio—Gide function as a clinical solution for bone regeneration and oral tissue regeneration, respectively.

“This is a new chapter in Indian dentistry, where the Indian people will now be aware of regenerative bio—material and the benefits they offer,” Geistlich Pharma India GM Sandeep Ghavri said.

Geistlich Pharma AG develops, manufactures and markets medical products for restoring bone, cartilage and soft tissues as well as drugs. The company currently provides its patented technology for dental regeneration biomaterials in over 90 countries.