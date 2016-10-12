IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IL&FS Engineering Services) has bagged a Rs.162.58 crore pipeline contract in Bihar from GAIL (Gas Authority of India Ltd).

The work for laying and construction of a pipeline, along with associated facilities, is part of the Phulpur-Haldia pipeline project. The total length of the 30-inch pipeline is 185.38 km and mechanical work is to be completed in 15 months, with an additional 3 months for drying, commissioning and GAS-IN, an IL&FS release on Wednesday said.