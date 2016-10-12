IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IL&FS Engineering Services) has bagged a Rs.162.58 crore pipeline contract in Bihar from GAIL (Gas Authority of India Ltd).
The work for laying and construction of a pipeline, along with associated facilities, is part of the Phulpur-Haldia pipeline project. The total length of the 30-inch pipeline is 185.38 km and mechanical work is to be completed in 15 months, with an additional 3 months for drying, commissioning and GAS-IN, an IL&FS release on Wednesday said.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.