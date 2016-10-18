Freshdesk, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement software backed by Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners and Google Capital, announced the acquisition of Chatimity, founded by former employees of Google, for an undisclosed amount. This is the sixth acquisition in just over a year as Freshdesk looks to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities within the chat platform and beyond. The technology will help scale chat infrastructure and build next generation chat products, according to a company statement. Freshdesk’s suite of products allows organisations to support customers through e-mail, phone, websites, forums, and social media. Freshdesk has over 80,000 customers across the globe.

