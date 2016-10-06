US-based accessories maker Fossil Inc on Wednesday forayed into the wearables segment in India with introduction of range of smart watches and fitness trackers priced in the range of Rs. 7,495 – Rs. 29,495.

“The foray will strengthen our foothold in the Indian market, the fastest growing market for the brand globally. Smart watches are slated to constitute about 40 per cent of wearable devices by the end of 2016 and through the launch of the new range we aim to capture a considerable share of the market,” Jack Quinlan, senior vice-president (APAC) at Fossil Group told The Hindu.

The NASDAQ-listed firm currently sells wearables across six of its owned and licensed brands — Fossil Q, Michael Kors Connected, Skagen Connected, Chaps, Emporio Armani and Misfit. As a group, Fossil believes that sooner or later, all watches will have some element wearable technology, Mr Quinlan said.

Asked about the business from the India market, Mr. Nangia said it is the fastest growing market for the company — growing at 44 per cent CAGR, contributing significant amount to the revenues. He, however, did not share any other figures.