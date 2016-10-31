Cyrus Mistry had alleged said forensic investigation "revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore"

Low-cost airline AirAsia India on Monday responded to Tata Sons’ former chairman Cyrus Mistry’s allegations of fraudulent transactions.

“There is an ongoing investigation against certain former personnel of AirAsia (India) Limited, involving irregular personal expense claims and certain company charges,” the airline said in a statement.

It added that the matter has already been reported and discussed at the previous Board meeting of AirAsia India and it will “not make any specific reference to the matters investigated at this stage as it may be prejudicial to AirAsia (India) Limited or the personnel investigated.”

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons (51 per cent stakes) and its Malaysian partner AirAsia Bhd (49 per cent shares). “AirAsia (India) Limited, AirAsia Berhad and Tata Sons Limited look into all allegations of impropriety and misappropriation very seriously,” the company said.

“The three entities do not approve of any unethical practices and will take very stern action against the perpetrators at all levels of the organisation. The three entities would like to reiterate that they strictly adhere to internal procedures and policies,” the airline added.

The allegation



In his letter to Tata Sons Board members, Mr. Mistry, on October 25, said a recent forensic investigation “revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs 22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore.” He further claimed that a first information report (FIR) was filed by the Tata Sons board only at the insistence of the independent directors, one of whom immediately submitted his resignation.

Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said last week that “law of the land” will prevail in case any violations related to fraudulent transactions at AirAsia India are found.