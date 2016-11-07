Concerned over the Tata-Mistry feud impacting stock valuations, foreign investors are approaching the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as well as the independent directors and management of Tata Group companies to ensure that interests of minority shareholders in the listed entities are protected.

More than two dozen Tata group companies are listed on the bourses, and most of them have substantial holdings by foreign investors.

Valuations hit



Their market valuations have taken a hit after the sacking of Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry on October 24 and the ensuing spat between him and the group being played out in public.

Sources said that Foreign Portfolio Investors and other overseas entities were approaching the SEBI in the wake of the ongoing board room battle at the Tata group.

The aim is to ensure that interests of minority shareholders are well-protected and foreign investors hope that the issues within the Tata group, which commands market valuation of about $120 billion, are sorted out at the earliest and in an amicable manner, sources added.

According to them, foreign investors are also reaching out to the independent directors and the managements of the respective listed Tata group firms. These investors are looking to ensure more clarity against the backdrop of persisting uncertainties which have negatively impacted the market valuation of various listed Tata companies.