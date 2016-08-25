Ford Smart Mobility LLC, a subsidiary of American automaker Ford Motor Company, has led a funding round of $24 million (Rs.160 crore) in Bengaluru-based car rental company Zoomcar.

The firm, which allows customers to drive the vehicle themselves, said that it would use the money for accelerating its innovative marketplace model and improve its technology.

“Our investment in Zoomcar will help strengthen the company’s role in shaping India’s developing mobility space and provide new transportation options to help make people’s lives better,” said John Larsen, Mobility Director, Ford Asia Pacific, in a statement.