E-commerce major Flipkart expects to hire over 10,000 temporary staff to ramp up its delivery and logistics service to meet the festive demand.
The decision comes as part of the preparations being made by e-commerce companies as they launch offers to boost sales during the upcoming festive period, Flipkart Chief Administrative Officer Nitin Seth told PTI in an interview.
