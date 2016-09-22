BENGALURU: India’s largest online retailer Flipkart on Wednesday said that the company witnessed a strong growth in its customer base over the last six months. The Bengaluru-based company which had 75 million registered user in March this year said it currently had 100 million registered users. “With this, Flipkart becomes the first company to reach this milestone in a single country outside the United States and China,” a company statement said. The e-commerce company also said that its user-base represented about 63 per cent of the total broadband users in the country.
Updated: September 22, 2016 00:34 IST
Flipkart crosses 100 million customers
