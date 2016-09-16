TIME OUT: Bengaluru airport’s solitary runway will be closed for about six hours a day for 75 days from February to April. File photo: K. Murali Kumar

Air passenger services to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru could be significantly hit early next year with the two cities’ airport operators proposing a runway shutdown to improve airside infrastructure.

While the Mumbai airport’s main runway is proposed to be shut for operations for eight hours a day between February 2017 and April 2017, Bengaluru airport’s solitary runway is proposed to be closed for about six hours a day for 75 days during the same period.

Business impact

Concerned about the business impact of the simultaneous closure of runways at two of the busiest airports in the country, domestic airlines had taken up the matter with the civil aviation ministry at a stakeholders’ meeting held on August 26.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) subsequently held a meeting with airline operators, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) earlier this month to “sort the issue” out.

“The meeting couldn’t arrive at a consensus,” AAI Member (Planning) Sudhir Raheja said.

“While both the airport operators have proposed the runway closure between February and April, airlines have reservations with the shutting down of operations at the same time,” he said.

“It’s a matter between the airlines and the airport operators,” Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said. “In case no consensus is built, we will ask the AAI chairman to hold a meeting to resolve the matter,” he told The Hindu.

Infrastructure upgrade

According to Mr. Raheja, the airlines had made a representation to the effect that the move would lead to loss of business but the airport operators had argued that they wanted to complete the infrastructure upgrade before the tourist season began in May. As per the plan, rapid exit taxiways and rapid access taxiways are to be built to increase runway capacity, Mr. Raheja said.

Not confirmed

While MIAL did not reply to an e-mailed questionnaire, a BIAL spokesperson said “this decision (to shut down the runway) has not been made.” “Rest assured if such plans are confirmed, we will keep you informed,” the spokesperson said.

Mumbai airport handled 38.08 lakh passengers in July accounting for almost 30 per cent of India’s air traffic and saw a more than seven per cent rise in aircraft movement in April-July this year compared with the year-earlier period. In July, Bengaluru airport -- the third busiest airport following Delhi and Mumbai – handled 19.24 lakh passengers, witnessing a sharp increase of almost 23 per cent in aircraft movement in April-July this year.

While Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways – the main runway (09/27) and a secondary runway (14/32), Bengaluru has only one runway (09/27).