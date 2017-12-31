Finance Ministry asks PSBs to consider selling, swapping loan assets

Setting priorities: Swapping and selling assets will help banks focus on their core competencies.

The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to explore options for selling and swapping of loan assets with other lenders with a view to strengthen their balance sheets.

Depending on their competencies, banks can look at opportunities to buy or swap loan assets, sources said, adding this was one of the issues discussed during PSB Manthan last month.

Swapping and selling assets will help banks focus on their core competencies and trim their burden.

For example, if a bank has expertise in lending to small and medium-sized firms, it can swap its retail loan portfolio with another bank that is good in the sector, sources said. In order to increase credit availability to small businesses, the Finance Ministry has also asked PSBs to open micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) intensive branches.

MSMEs, which are a huge employment generator in the country, contribute 40% of India’s manufacturing. Besides, banks were also advised to strengthen cluster-based lending, people aware of the development said, adding that branches would help in channelising loans to the sector which is an engine of growth.

Cluster focus

As many as 50 clusters have been identified for enhanced access to financing, sources added. Small Industries Development Bank of India has revamped the udyamimitra.in portal, so that banks compete for financing MSME projects.