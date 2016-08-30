The company plans to open ten dealerships in nine Indian cities by the end of 2016

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Tuesday brought the Jeep brand in India with the introduction of two SUV models — Wrangler with a price tag of Rs.71.59 lakh, and the Grand Cherokee, which will be available in three variants, priced in the range of Rs.93.64 lakh and Rs.1.12 crore (ex-showroom price, Delhi).

“Jeep pioneered the SUV segment and the concept of off-roading. Now we are providing our Indian customers access to what Jeep has to offer by launching the Jeep Wrangler, the most capable 4x4 vehicle in the world and the luxurious Jeep Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV of all time,” Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said.

Mr. Flynn added that they would also bring out the SUVs in petrol variants by November. The decision, he said, was driven by the policy uncertainty around diesel fuel.

“In our strategy moving forward we will cover both the fuels. I think any car company moving forward will do that because...there is an uncertainty that this kind of situation brings. So we have to cover both sides. Have to,” Mr. Flynn told The Hindu. He added that legislation steers and drives research and development (R&D). Mr. Flynn, however, was hopeful about demand in the future as “holdback market” will come back. FCA, which owns the Jeep brand globally, will bring the two models to India as direct imports (Completely Built Units).

However, it will add an all-new vehicle to this line-up, which will be produced locally at its Ranjangaon manufacturing facility, near Pune, next year.

Mr. Flynn said, “We have invested $280 million in our facility at Ranjangaon to mobilise our localisation strategy. We are on track with our plans to manufacture and roll out an all-new, premium Jeep SUV from our plant in 2017.”

Jeep plans to open ten dealerships in nine Indian cities by the end of December 2016, starting with Ahmedabad and New Delhi followed by Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Mr. Flynn added that the next biggest project for the company was to promote FCA as a brand.

“In India, we are known more as Fiat, but globally we are known as FCA, which is the 7th largest car company in the world. It is time we are known similarly in India.”