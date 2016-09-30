Online retailers are expected to clock in sales of Rs.25,000 crore in this year’s festive season starting October 1 and lasting till the end of the calendar year, a growth of 25 per cent compared with the year earlier period, according to a study.

The study also highlighted the need for online players to be ready with robust-technology, adequate stocks and a smart delivery mechanism to tackle the impending rush of the festive-season sales as the 25-40 age group readies its shopping list for online-buying. This gains significance in the context of web site crashes, unfulfilled demand and challenges in accurately delivery of products in the past.

The survey conducted by industry body Assochamrevealed that about 60 per cent of the participating respondents said that they were keen on online-shopping. Assochaminteracted with about 2,500 working professionals in the 25-40 age group from 10 cities. The survey expected Rs.25,000 crore sales through these means, this year, compared to Rs.20,000 crore in the year earlier period.

Analysts interviewed for this survey, however struck a note of caution for e-tailers. They said that the retailers must learn from the past and gear up to counter challenges related to logistics and a surge in influx of visitors. In the past, e-tailers have lost customers due to technical issues and now, it would pay to take precautionary measures beforehand such as investing in cloud- hosting service, the study said.

Besides easier website-navigation together with higher service-levels and festive product categories e website will entice customers and be a great way to differentiate from competitors. E-tailers must also ensure that stock levels are high.

The upcoming festive season is likely to register the highest-ever purchase rate per minute for e-commerce giants as most buyers have deferred their purchase plans during the fortnight of pitru paksha and are now ready to loosen purse strings, the survey noted.

A majority of respondents also said they were planning to splurge on lucrative deals across apparels, appliances and electronic items.

D.S. Rawat, Secretary General, Assocham said that most e-tailers have already begun promotional offers such as deep discounts, exclusive merchandise and cash-back schemes and other such deals to cash in on festive-season frenzy and have set off marketing campaigns to rake in profits.