Facebook may want to encourage companies to engage with their employees using its Workplace tool, but a new study says employee productivity is declining as workers spend 32 per cent of their time on social media during office hours for personal purposes.

What might worry employers even more is that extensive usage of social media by employees may also result in an increase in loss of confidential information, defamation, misinformation and employee solicitation.

The World of Work Report released by TeamLease Services states that an average of 2.35 hours is spent accessing social media at work every day and 13 per cent of total productivity is lost owing to social media browsing on the office PC. “Indulgence in social media and the resultant slacking is a testimony of pastimes getting more interesting than work,” Kunal Sen, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services said.

“Hence rather than blindly instituting rules, organisations should get to the root cause of the misuse and devise policies that make work more challenging and the work culture more aspirational.”

According to the report, Facebook is the most visited social media platform.

Out of the 62 per cent employees who accessed social media during working hours, almost 83 per cent of them spend a significant time browsing Facebook.

It noted that the use of social media at the workplace and resultant slackening has become rampant.

Some employers have policies in place, and some are leveraging social media to their benefit, but most are clueless about how the menace could be handled, the study said.

“Of the many fallouts of social media use at work, slacking, or the neglect of work, is the most subtle and, potentially, at least as damaging as the others – abuse and harassment, loss of confidential information, defamation and misinformation and employee solicitation,” according to the report.