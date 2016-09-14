Facebook said about 80 million people in India use Facebook Groups each month to stay in touch with family, collaborate on projects, plan trips and offer support to friends. Globally, more than 1 billion people use Facebook Groups every month. The social networking giant also announced a new feature — Groups Discover for India that will help people to browse and find Groups based on category, location and interests. Facebook Groups Products Manager Adit Vaidya said India is the third country to get this feature after U.S. — where it was unveiled in May — and the U.K. India, which is home to the second largest userbase for social networking giant Facebook, had 155 million monthly active users as of June 2016. “With Groups, we make it easy for you to build a space for important groups of people in your life — your family, your soccer team, your book club and bring like-minded people together to learn, support or rally around a common bond or interest,” Mr. Vaidya added.