Business » Industry

November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 23:05 IST

Facebook discloses steps to fight false news and hoaxes

  • Reuters
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Authentic news: Automation will help “detect what people will flag as false, before they do it.” File photo: Rajeev Bhatt
Authentic news: Automation will help “detect what people will flag as false, before they do it.” File photo: Rajeev Bhatt
TOPICS

economy, business and finance

company information


internet

social networking

Facebook Inc, facing withering criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, is taking a series of steps to weed out hoaxes and other types of false information, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post Friday evening.

‘Not a publisher’

Facebook has long insisted that it is a technology company and not a publisher, and rejects the idea that it should be held responsible for the content that its users circulate on the platform. Just after the election, Zuckerberg said the notion that fake or misleading news on Facebook had helped swing the election to Donald Trump was a “crazy idea.”

Zuckerberg then said last Saturday that more than 99 percent of what people see on Facebook is authentic, calling “only a very small amount” fake news and hoaxes.

But in his Friday posting Zuckerberg struck a decidedly different tone. He said Facebook has been working on the issue of misinformation for a long time, calling the problem complex both technically and philosophically.

“While the percentage of misinformation is relatively small, we have much more work ahead on our roadmap,” Zuckerberg said.

He outlined a series of steps that were already underway, including greater use of automation to “detect what people will flag as false before they do it themselves.”

He also said Facebook would make it easier to report false content, work with third-party verification organisations and journalists on fact-checking efforts, and explore posting warning labels on content that has been flagged as false. The company will also try to prevent fake-news providers from making money through its advertising system, as it had previously announced.

Zuckerberg said Facebook must be careful not to discourage sharing of opinions or mistakenly restricting accurate content. “We do not want to be arbiters of truth ourselves, but instead rely on our community and trusted third parties,” he said.

Facebook historically has relied on users to report links as false and share links to myth-busting sites, including Snopes, to determine if it can confidently classify stories as misinformation, Zuckerberg said. The service has extensive “community standards” on what kinds of content are acceptable.

Facebook faced international outcry earlier this year after it removed an iconic Vietnam War photo due to nudity, a decision that was later reversed.

The thorniest content issues are decided by a group of top executives at Facebook, and there have been extensive internal conversations at the company in recent months over content controversies, people familiar with the discussions say.

Among the fake news reports that circulated ahead of the U.S. election were reports erroneously alleging Pope Francis had endorsed Trump and that a federal agent who had been investigating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was found dead.

Keywords: Facebookhoaxesfalse news

More In: Industry | Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The Hindu Businessline
Most Popular

National

Indore-Patna Express derailment: Suresh Prabhu orders probe, rushes to the spot

Indira was a key architect of modern India: Pranab

Rao was warned about Babri threat: Chidambaram

AIMPLB to form women’s wing

4 jawans injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Rajouri

Sport

Cilic confirms return to Chennai Open

Late strikes give thrust to India’s quest for victory

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in first Test

Murray, Djokovic set up Sunday shootout at winner-takes-all ATP finals

Kenya’s Olympic champion Kipchoge wins Delhi Half Marathon

Day of off-the-board drama


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Industry

Sharia banking: RBI proposes ‘Islamic window’ in banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed opening of “Islamic window” in conventional banks for “gradual” introduction of Sharia-complian... »