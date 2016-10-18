Singapore-based generic pharmaceutical company, Eywa Pharma Pte Ltd., has raised $30 million from Eight Roads Ventures India, U.S.-based F-Prime Capital Partners and Envestor Ventures Ltd., together with its affiliates (part of the Shriram Group). Eywa is a global generic pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and distribution of generic-finished dosage formulations. It has a 15,000 sq.ft. lab in Ticel Bio Park, Chennai, for development of solid oral dosage. A portfolio of 15 niche generic products for the U.S., U.K. and European markets is under active development, according to a release.

