Singapore-based generic pharmaceutical company, Eywa Pharma Pte Ltd., has raised $30 million from Eight Roads Ventures India, U.S.-based F-Prime Capital Partners and Envestor Ventures Ltd., together with its affiliates (part of the Shriram Group). Eywa is a global generic pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and distribution of generic-finished dosage formulations. It has a 15,000 sq.ft. lab in Ticel Bio Park, Chennai, for development of solid oral dosage. A portfolio of 15 niche generic products for the U.S., U.K. and European markets is under active development, according to a release.
Updated: October 18, 2016 22:55 IST
Eywa Pharma raises $30 million from investors
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Most Popular
- Under pressure from banks, India Inc resorts to fire sale
- South-West monsoon may exit entire country in next two days
- GST Council seen debating on two standard rates for goods, services
- Centre proposes four-tier structure under GST with two standard rates
- Cabinet likely to consider Budget presentation date as Feb 1