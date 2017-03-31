Exim Bank considers co-financing with AfDB

more-in

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) is exploring opportunities to co-finance projects with African Development Bank (AfDB) in Africa in areas of interest to India, according to Exim Bank Managing Director David Rasquinha.

He said the co-financing of projects is likely to be in sectors such as power, agriculture and irrigation.

Referring to the Kukuza Project Development Company (KPDC) in Nairobi (Kenya), that Exim Bank has set up along with IL&FS Group, African Development Bank and State Bank of India, for greater Indian participation in infrastructure projects in Africa, Mr. Rasquinha said Exim Bank is keen to work closely with AfDB to help KPDC take off in a big way.

He added that AfDB has evinced interest in India's Public Private Partnership (PPP) financing model especially in the infrastructure sector and is looking to encourage a similar model for African nations.

Meanwhile, Exim Bank said in a statement that AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina, who is on his first official visit to India, has sought to secure stakeholder buy-ins under the AfDB Bank’s ambitious ‘High 5s’ development agenda - which are five priorities crucial for accelerating Africa’s economic transformation.

These include Light up and power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa.

In an interactive session on AfDB’s ‘High 5s,’ Mr. Rasquinha said, “AfDB has adopted a new business model focusing on power, energy and green growth; agriculture, human and social development; infrastructure and real estate; healthcare, education and industrialisation.”

Mr. Adesina and his delegation seek to engage Indian authorities on cooperation and review facilities put in place for the 2017 Annual Meetings of AfDB Group in Ahmedabad during May 22-26, the Exim Bank statement said.

India joined the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessional arm of the AfDB in 1982, and the AfDB a year later. India is a key member of the AfDB’s 24 non-regional member countries, which support the ADF.