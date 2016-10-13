The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved a new mechanism for the revision of ethanol prices for supply to public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) to carry out the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

Through the new method, the prices of ethanol for blending will be cut to Rs 39 per litre from December 1 onward, from the current level of Rs 48.5-49.5 per litre. This, coupled with the government’s recent decision to remove the excise duty exemption for ethanol, could lower ethanol supplies to the OMCs.

“The prices of ethanol will be reviewed and suitably revised by the Government at any time during the ethanol supply period that is from December 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017 depending upon the prevailing economic situation and other relevant factors,” the government said in a statement.

“It is good for the OMCs but bad for the sugar mills,” K. Ravichandran, Senior Vice President and Co-Head, Corporate Sector Rating, ICRA said. “The lower price could lead to supply issues again. Sugar mills will begin to divert their supply to other sectors such as Indian Made Foreign Liquor that also use ethanol and will provide higher realisations.”

This step comes after several government moves to boost the supply of ethanol in the first place.

“A few years ago, the supply of ethanol from the sugar mills was an issue,” K. Ravichandran, Senior Vice President and Co-Head, Corporate Sector Rating, ICRA said. “Then the government gave ethanol excise duty exemption and also mandated that OMCs blend five per cent of ethanol with petrol. This improved the supply situation.”

Ethanol supplies increased to 67.4 crore litres in 2014-15 and the projected supplies for ethanol in 2015-16 are around 120 crore litres, the government statement said.

Speaking at an MoU signing ceremony between PetroFed and TERI, Petroleum and Nautral Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the government’s investments to build ethanol supplies.

“This year, there will be 11 second-generation ethanol bio-refineries constructed around the country at an investment of more than Rs 5,000 crore,” Mr Pradhan said. “These include one each by the three OMCs, and one in the north-east to get ethanol from bamboo.”

The government statement added that the charges to be paid to ethanol suppliers by the OMCs with regard to excise duty, and VAT/GST would be based on actuals, not projections.