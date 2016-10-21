Mumbai-based Pepperfry.com is expected to achieve break-even by the first quarter of 2018-19, a company official said.

The online furniture and home-furnishing retailer posted gross sales of Rs.1,000 crore during March 2016 and is expected to hit the Rs.2,500 crore-mark during 2016-17.

“On a monthly basis we are growing by 10-15 per cent,” said Ashish Shah, Peperfry.com Founder and COO. “However, this month we will be posting 100 per cent growth over September as it is a long festival season. We will become profitable by the first quarter of 2018. Thereafter, we will come out with an IPO. Eight angle investors have invested money in our venture and they are not in a hurry,”

The Southern states accounted for over 50 per cent of Pepperfry’s gross sales, of which Bengaluru alone contributed a major chunk of 25 per cent, he said. The company is planning to double the number of display stores from 11 to 22 in four months time.

“Out of the 11 new stores, three will come up in Bengaluru and one each in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi. The capex for this will be about $2 million. Six stores will be established by December and five more by February 2017,” he said.

In the last four years, Pepperfy.com has completed four million shipments and its aim was to do 20 million shipments by 2020 and achieve sales of $1 billion, he said.

Special Correspondent from Hyderabad adds:

pepperfry.com, a furniture marketplace dealing with both branded and unbranded furniture, has started geo-tagging or the process of a geographically customised product display on the portal.

Chief Marketing Officer Kashyap Vadapalli said that this was usually done during festivals. The customisation of the screen is driven by the geography and the device from which the portal is being accessed. While the location gives an idea of the products that could be preferred, the device is a pointer to the customer profile.

Mr. Vadapalli said this while sharing details of the shopping trends on the portal based on about 8 lakh transactions by customers pan-India during the year ended June 2016. It provided insights into the preferred products across locations from king-sized beds in Hyderabad to branded furniture in Delhi and contemporary designs in Madurai.

To queries, he said the company raised Rs.210 crore in the last round in July and it would be used to expand the experiential store network besides on automation, particularly those pertaining to logistics.