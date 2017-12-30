ESL gets nod to raise share capital

more-in

Essar Shipping on Saturday said its shareholders approved the proposal to increase authorised share capital to ₹650 crore from ₹500 crore at the annual general meeting held on Friday.

The proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company to ₹650 crore (divided into 50 crore equity shares of ₹10 each and 15 crore preference shares of ₹10 each) of the company was approved by shareholders at the AGM held on December 29, 2017, the company said in BSE filing.

Debt to equity

The proposal was to increase the authorised share capital of the company and for the reclassification of the share capital and change in Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company accordingly so that it can convert its debt into equity.

On August 24, 2010, Essar Shipping Ltd. (ESL) had issued Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) for $240 million carrying interest at the rate of 5% per annum payable semi-annually.

The FCCBs are convertible into fully-paid equity shares of ₹10 each of the company or Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), at the option of the FCCB holders at a conversion price of ₹91.70 per share at a predetermined exchange rate of ₹46.94 per U.S. dollar.

Rise in net worth

Essar Shipping had proposed to issue Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) to FCCB holders. Issuance of CCPS will reduce current borrowings by ₹1,537 crore with a resultant increase in the company’s net worth.

This will also improve the health of the company’s balance sheet by reducing the Essar Shipping’s leverage. Considering the option of issuing the CCPS, the share capital of the company was required to be increased and reclassified.