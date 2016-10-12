India’s engineering exports to major European markets have risen amidst the cumulative decline in overall engineering exports between April and August 2016.

Export numbers have shown an up tick in top European markets including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. This, coupled with low-base effect, is helping Indian engineering exports move towards a positive direction, an analysis by EEPC India has shown.

Out of 220 export destinations for Indian engineering goods, the top 25 nations accounted for more than 73 per cent of India's total engineering exports during April August 2016-17. Overall, India's engineering exports to these 25 destinations registered a 5.8 per cent growth in August 2016 over August 2015. ll the European nations under the top 25 engineering export destinations like the U.K., Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Spain, recorded positive growth during April-August 2016-17 over same period in 2015-16. The EU region showed the highest growth with 12.56 per cent, while exports to North America rose a mere 0.30 per cent.

Improved demand from ancillary industries, especially auto units and the small scale sector, sustained the high demand, EEPC officials said.

Though engineering exports rose by 4.7 percent from $ 4.65 billion in August 2015 to $ 4.87 billion in August 2016, the cumulative growth for the global basket as a whole remained negative for April-August period of the current fiscal .

Cumulative engineering exports for this period dropped by 4 per cent to $25.13 billion in April-August 2016- 17 from $26.18 billion in the same period last year.

“However, there is a positive news even on a cumulative basis as far as the top European markets are concerned,” said EEPC India Chairman T. S. Bhasin.

Mr.Bhasin however cautioned that faced with global risks emanating from geo-political factors, Brexit play-out and rising crude oil prices, there was need to be circumspect on the export front