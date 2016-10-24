Diversified FMCG Group Emami is planning to set up cement units in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan as part of its plans to build a cement production capacity of about 20 million tonnes by 2019, group director Aditya Agarwal said.“We aim to be among the top players in the cement industry,” he said.

“Emami Cement plans to have a manufacturing capacity of 15-20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) over the next 3-5 years, from around five now,” Mr. Agarwal said at the unveiling of the group’s cement brand — Double Bull. Emami Cement is a new entrant in this segment.