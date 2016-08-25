Biocon and Mylan NV said Mylan’s application to market biosimilar Trastuzumab has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for review.

The biosimilar Trastuzumab is used to treat certain breast and gastric cancers.

“This is the second biosimilar submission developed by the partnership that has been accepted for review in Europe,” said both the companies in a joint statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. Mylan and Biocon, anticipate that this may be the first Marketing Authorization Application for a biosimilar Trastuzumab accepted by the EMA for review.

The filing includes analytical, functional and pre-clinical data and results from the pharmacokinetics and confirmatory safety global clinical trials for Trastuzumab.

“The acceptance of our regulatory submission of our proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab in Europe is another example of the strong progress we continue to make across our broad biosimilars portfolio,” said Mr. Rajiv Malik, President, Mylan.

Biocon and Mylan are exclusive partners on a broad portfolio of biosimilars and insulin analogs.