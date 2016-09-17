The Indian subsidiary of Singapore-based Elixir Lab Pte Ltd., has raised $ 2 million in its quest to take patients data digital and into the mobile space.

Elixir Softlab Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has developed four products -- for doctors, families, pharmacies and labs and hospitals under the hCue brand.

Talking to The Hindu, T. Vijay, founder and head-finance and business development, Elixir Softlab, said: “The core of healthcare data is captured at the level of primary care, which is the starting point to create a unified, comprehensive health record for all.”

According to him, such technology is currently limited to only secondary and tertiary care providers. “Our vision is to enable patients as well as every healthcare provider to get access to that data. Using our software, doctors can create a record within 60 seconds.”

Having raised funding in the last few months, Elixir Softlab has rolled out its services in Chennai.

Currently, it has 800 doctors and 200 pharmacies on its customer rolls and has two lakh patient records. Plans are on to enter Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, North America, Australia and South Africa soon.

“As we progressed in our journey, we noticed several inefficiencies in the way pharmacies worked,” said V. Vijay Krishna, founder, heading technology and engineering at Elixir Softlab. “We are building an intelligent system that will use machine learning, artificial intelligence and IoT devices in tandem with healthcare data and genetics,” to help weed out inefficiencies and hence earn more.