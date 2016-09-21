Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) raised Rs.500 crore through its privately placed maiden bond issue that was fully subscribed on Tuesday.

The subscription of the bonds, issued at a coupon rate of 8.07 per cent per annum, showcased the faith of investors in the energy efficiency business, an official statement said.

“The access to Indian bond markets will be a key milestone for EESL to channelise more investments in the energy efficiency market,” the statement said. “For FY 2016-17, the capex requirement of EESL is Rs.3,500 crore. Aiding this requirement, these corporate bonds will be the first of many tranches.”