Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday unveiled its new Multistrada 1200 Enduro model priced at Rs.17.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company already has a significant presence in large sports touring motorcycle category with the Multistrada 1200 and 1200 S models. “We felt this was the right time for us to introduce the Multistrada 1200 Enduro for adventure motorcycling enthusiasts,” Ducati India Managing Director Ravi Avalur said in a statement. Multistrada 1200 Enduro is powered by an Euro 4 compliant engine delivering 160 bhp.

Please Wait while comments are loading...