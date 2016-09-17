Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. said on Friday it will market and distribute in India three medicines of U.S. biotechnology firm Amgen that are used in the therapy areas of oncology and osteoporosis. Stating that its strategic collaboration with Amgen was being expanded, the Hyderabad-based drug-maker said XGEVA (denosumab), Vectibix (panitumumab), and Prolia (denosumab) are the three products. “They provide unique treatment options to physicians to address unmet medical need in the areas of oncology and osteoporosis,” said M.V.Ramana, Head-Emerging Markets and India Business of Dr.Reddy’s.

