A Chicago disability rights group sued Uber over wheelchair accessibility, arguing that the mobile ride-hailing company’s adherence to federal disability laws “ranges from token to non-existent” despite its expanding role in the nation’s transportation system.

The 19-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago on behalf of Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago and several individuals, seeks an order requiring that Uber comply with the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act, or ADA, by making far more wheelchair-accessible vehicles available.

“(Uber’s) position threatens a return to the isolation and segregation that the disability rights movement has fought to overcome,” the filing says.

A Chicago spokeswoman for San Francisco-based Uber, Molly Spaeth, emailed a brief statement that didn’t address specific allegations in the lawsuit. It said Uber is committed to “increasing mobility and freedom for all riders and drivers.