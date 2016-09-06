DIAL is a joint venture formed as a consortium between GMR Group, AAI and Fraport AG

Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) is planning to raise funds by issuing masala bonds in the next two-three months in a bid to refinance its debt, a company official said Tuesday.

“We can refinance debt of up to Rs.3,000 crore for DIAL at present,” said Sidharath Kapur, President – Finance and Business Development, GMR Airport Limited. The company plans to issue bonds primarily to refinance DIAL’s debts, Mr. Kapur said.

“We will either go for masala bonds or U.S. dollars depending upon the market conditions. If masala bonds offer lower cost options we will take it up,” he said on the sidelines of a press conference here. The funds would be raised in the next two-three months.

DIAL is a joint venture formed as a consortium between GMR Group (64 per cent), AAI (26 per cent) and Fraport AG (10 per cent). GMR is the lead member of the consortium.

Masala bonds are rupee-denominated bonds issued by Indian companies to overseas buyers. Corporates issue bonds to raise money from investors and a number of Indian firms are looking to raise funds through masala bonds. Earlier this year, HDFC had raised Rs.3,000 crore through issuance of its three-year masala bonds and NTPC raised Rs.2,000 crore by selling five-year “green” bonds to support renewable power projects.

In January last year, DIAL had raised $288.75 million through seven-year dollar-denominated bonds. This was the first time that DIAL had tapped the offshore bond market to raise funds. DIAL had used the proceeds to refinance its existing external commercial borrowings.

According to the International Air Transport Association, air travel in India grew 20 per cent last year in comparison with China’s 10 per cent and the U.S.’s 5 per cent. Domestic air traffic in India grew faster at 23 per cent in the first four months of 2016, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.