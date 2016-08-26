The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may soon issue guidelines for clicking photographs, including selfies, by cabin crew and passengers inside aircraft while airborne. Although there are rules in place restricting photograph at airports or from aircraft in flights, DGCA had received various complaints in the past related to pilots clicking selfies inside the cockpit and posting them on social media websites, officials said.

“We will soon issue guidelines clarifying the situations in which we may permit clicking photographs inside an aircraft when it’s mid-air or grounded,” a senior DGCA official said.

The official said the circular, which will most likely be released next week, will cover issues such as whether photography is permitted in the cockpit, or at what stage of a flight can photography, including selfies, be permitted.