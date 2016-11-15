NBFCs have also requested the Centre to allow them to accept Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denomination bank notes till December 30.

Stocks of non-banking finance companies fell on Tuesday as a government bid to replace high denomination currencies from the system affected small businesses, which are mostly financed by the NBFCs.

While the broader indices fell by about two per cent, the fall in NBFC shares was much sharper. Mortgage financier Can Fin Homes stock slumped 20 per cent while Manappuram Finance stock declined 16.6 per cent from their previous close.

Some of the other NBFCs like Capital First (-13.6%) Edelweiss Financial (-9.5%), LIC Housing Finance (-7.7%), also felt the impact.

A substantial number of NBFC customers are from semi-urban and rural areas, and the borrowers are transport operators, farmers, equipment hirers, small and medium enterprises and small traders, among others who mostly deal in cash.

“The current round of demonetisation is likely to disrupt the small business ecosystem in the near term, as the segment operates largely in cash,” Kotak Securities said in a report. “We see challenging times for real estate, small businesses and CV finance.”

ATM recalibration



Last week, the Centre banned Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denomination bank notes in a move to curb black money and said such notes can be exchanged at bank branches and post officer before December 30.

The process of exchange and withdrawal of legal tenders have been slow with automated teller machines requiring re-calibration.

NBFCs have also requested the Centre to allow them to accept such notes till December 30.

“The borrowers’ business has been affected with no money circulation,” Finance Industry Development Council – the industry body for asset finance NBFCs said in a statement. “Because of the very nature of their trade and credit behaviour, if we don’t collect the available cash from the borrowers, it is most likely to roll forward to the next month, making it more difficult for them to repay. This may lead to loan defaults thereby adding stress to the overall asset quality.”

Sensex sinks



The benchmark Sensex fell 514.19 points, or 1.92 per cent, to 26,304.63.

The losses in the benchmark index were led by Tata Motors and the banking majors like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 8,108.45, down 2.26 per cent or 187.85 points.

Market participants attribute the fall to global cues along with concerns of an interim domestic slowdown on account of the Centre’s demonetisation move. The overall market was in the red with 2,354 declines as against only 346 gainers on BSE. All the sectoral indices - barring BSE IT - ended the day in negative territory.