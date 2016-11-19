While the government’s move to demonetise old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes may negatively impact businesses in the short-term, Cummins Inc has said it did not intend to re-look at business strategy in India as it expected the long-term effect of the move to be positive.

“It looks like it will definitely have a negative impact on businesses in the short run. In the long run, it is a very good thing to do. The government is trying to deal with corruption at a broader level, bring more people into the regular economy. This is a positive,” Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc told The Hindu when asked about demonetisation. Cummins makes diesel and natural gas engines and is into related technologies.

He added, “The industry expects a lot of short-term pain and we will deal with it… In the trucking industry we are already seeing the impact…But again, in the long run, it feels right.”

Mr. Linebarger, who was in the national capital to be part of CII’s Clean Air Initiative, said the company would not take a re-look at strategies for India business. “No, we will not re-strategise on anything. We always look forward to steps that take India to modernisation… more openness, transparency and ease of making investments.”

On the focus on automobiles to curb pollution, he said, “The automobile is part of the solution, but it won’t be the only part... It seems too easy to pick just one thing and say we will stop large-engine cars. It has to be a comprehensive solution.”