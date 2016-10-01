The total warehousing space requirement of top seven cities is expected to increase by 35 percent in the next four years to 218 million sq.ft., according to a study by property consultancy firm, Knight Frank India.

Warehousing space of top seven cities such as National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad is expected to grow from 621 million sq.ft. (2016) to 839 million sq.ft. (2020), according to the report released on September 30.

The requirement of e-tailers will double to 29 million sq.ft. by 2020 and about 17 million sq.ft of space is transacted or added every year by these cities.

“For the first time, we have calculated the demand for top seven cities based on manufacturing and retail consumption,” Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director - Research, Knight Frank India said.

In a report titled ‘Indian Warehousing Market 2016’, the company said land acquisition would be the biggest challenge faced by companies setting up warehouses. In the first instance, the manufacturer creates their own captive space, accounting for 60-65 per cent, while the rest are leased or owned.

The report does not talk about the captive space.

Pune offers the best return on investment of 22 to 24 per cent per annum, followed by NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad (18 per cent), the returns from Chennai and Bengaluru is pegged at 16 per cent and Hyderabad is about 12 per cent.

Auto and auto-ancillary and chemical and pharmaceuticals are going to be the largest demand drivers as they need space for storage of raw materials and finished products, Mr. Das said.

Chennai’s total requirement for warehousing space is estimated to be 65 million sq. ft., of which approximately 77 per cent, or 51 million sq. ft., is from the manufacturing sector.

Auto and auto-ancillary companies together account for a massive 34 per cent of the manufacturing output of Chennai.

Balbirsingh Khalsa, National Director – Industrial, LRG, Knight Frank Indiasaid:“Sriperumbudur-Oragadam cluster is one of the largeswt warehousing markets in Chennai and has reasonable land pricing leading to its popularity. The Periyapalayam road has the pricing dynamics to support returns of 16 per cent for investors and hence this belt will attract both warehouse developers and occupiers due to competitive land prices and rental values.”