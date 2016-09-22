Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) will start exporting fully-equipped Mercedes Benz school buses to Middle East and 50 GCC countries from November.

Addressing a round table with Indian journalists here on Wednesday, MarkusVillinger, head of Daimler Buses India said these 9-tonne buses, are made at theOragadam plant near Chennai and have an indiginisation level of over 90 per cent.

The company had developed two prototypes, of which one and second one was displayed at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Exhibition in Hannover.

“Middle East is the second-biggest market for school buses. We got this two-year contract from the state government through a tender process,” he said.

For the last 18 months, DICV has been exporting chassis material to Africa, South East Asia and Latin America markets. This is the first time it would be exporting , it is eyeing to export fully-built buses to Dubai, Middle East, Jordan and Oman. Next year, DICV plans to introduce buses the 16-tonne platform.

Earlier, parent Commercial vehicle maker Daimler AG on Tuesday night unveiled an semi- autonomous city bus, an urban eTruck and vision van to the global media.

“We are reinventing transportation for goods and people, on highways and cities,” said Wolfgang Bernhard, Member of the Board of management, Daimler AG whileunderlining the need for connectivity, efficiency and safety with numerous innovative features in vehicles.

"In the coming 10 years, there will be more changes in our vehicles than in the past 120 years. We are on the edge of new era. A new era we all can look forward to as Daimler will be inspiring," he said.

Addressing the press at the inaugural session of the 66th IAA 2016, the commercial vehicles fair in Hannover, on Wednesday, he said that the electric-powered drivenvan woud will be rolled out by 2018 and city buses by 2020. By 2030 about 70 per cent of the matured market will be driven by electric vehicles.

While refusing to give details, he said Mercedes buses would will be rolled out in theby next decade and that the companyy would have necessary sales volume to build the vehicles. Mr. Bernhard said: “At this IAA, our focus is in on cities. We are presenting our vision for urban transport. The goal is to make it safer and more efficient than ever.”

Daimler commercial vehicles businesses are not about hardware any more, he said. “We go way above and beyond hardware. We will offer our customers comprehensive mobility concepts, by continuously adding intelligent and connected services and solutions to our portfolio,” he said.

Explaining further, he said: “We are not in a race with Daimler passenger cars. We will be complimenting each other and helping each other.”

Head of Daimler Bus Division Hartmut Schick said that several changes were happening in the bus industry.” Electric buses are going to be a reality step by step, and Daimler is going to be the drivers of change.”