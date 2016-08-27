Business » Industry

CHENNAI, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 23:19 IST

CUMI sets up new research centre

M M Murugappan

Carborundum Universal (CUMI), a well-known name in the field of material sciences and a part of the Murugappa Group, has set a up new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centre.

The new R&D unit has come up at its industrial ceramics division facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The facility has some advanced equipment for material characterisation, micro-structural analysis, finished component analysis and other critical areas, supplementing the existing R&D activity of the unit.

The R&D unit is certified by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. It will be a centre of excellence for research in technical ceramics for industrial and advanced applications. And, it is expected to play a big role in CUMI’s aspirations to grow in wear resistant and technical ceramics, including metallised ceramic range of products.

“We are very happy to be a part of the advancing technology and research in the area of material sciences,’’ said M.M. Murugappan, Chairman of CUMI. K Srinivasan, Managing Director, said CUMI would endeavour to develop new and advanced materials for a wide range of cutting-edge applications. ``Our vision is to be a leading global player in the field of advanced ceramics by 2020. We believe that this new R & D centre is a very important step towards that,” Mr. Srinivasan added.

The industrial ceramic division of CUMI, it may be recalled, has partnered with IIT–Madras to develop technology for making nano-ceramic products for structural and functional applications under NATAG – DST, scheme. It is a joint development and established a facility for Nano-ceramic characterization at the newly-created NFMTC facility in IIT–Madras.

