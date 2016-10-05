Creamline Dairy Products Ltd., (CDPL) a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Ltd., is setting up a new plant in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs.30 crore.

“The new milk dairy will have a production capacity of one lakh litres per day,” said Chief Executive Officer, P. Gopalakrishnan.. The work on it will commence in a month and it would be ready in nine months,”

CDPL, a dairy player in southern states and in Maharashtra has six plants with a processing capacity of 7.1 lakh litres per day. The units are located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chennai.

Last fiscal, the company recorded revenues of about Rs.1,000 crore. About 22 per cent of revenues came from value added products, such as ice-creams.