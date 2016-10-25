With higher production expected from the northern and the western States, India’s cotton production for this year (October 2016 to September 2017) is expected to be 351 lakh bales as against 338 lakh bales in the year that just concluded.

The Cotton Advisory Board, which met in Mumbai on Monday, estimated the production from northern zone (Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan) to go up to 47 lakh bales as against 37.5 lakh bales in 2015-2016 (October to September) and from 187 lakh bales to 205 lakh bales in the central zone. This is because of the expected increase in yield, said sources.