The average Ex-mill (wholesale) pulses price in Delhi and Mumbai were — Tur: Rs 103/kg, Urad: Rs 128/kg and Chana: Rs 95/kg.

Even as the wholesale price of pulses are gradually falling the consumers are yet to reap its benefit as the retail price of most pulses across major towns of the country are still ruling high.

A recent survey by India Pulses and Grain Association (IPGA) on price of pulses in Delhi and Mumbai, across multiple retail formats showed an unusual gap in prices between Ex-Mill (wholesale) and retail prices of pulses.

The survey points out that in Delhi on August 29, the average retail price (packed) of Tur was Rs 205/kg, Urad was Rs 225/kg and Chana was Rs 150/kg. Similarly in Mumbai the average retail price of Tur was Rs 186/kg, Urad was Rs 237/kg and Chana was Rs 148/kg.

The average Ex-mill (wholesale) pulses price in both these cities were — Tur: Rs 103/kg, Urad: Rs 128/kg and Chana: Rs 95/kg, says the survey.

“It is astonishing that the difference between wholesale and retail price exceeds 150 percent in some retail outlets. However, there is another aspect that needs attention and that is the huge variation in retail prices from market to market,” Bimal Kothari, Vice Chairman, IPGA told, The Hindu.

“In some places we see difference of almost 100 percent between one brand and the other, one store and the other. There is serious need for a public campaign to inform people of the correct price situation so that consumers are not made to pay more out of ignorance,” he added.

“We are glad that there is now an acknowledgement of the fact that wholesale prices of pulses have been coming down over the last months. Why there is no discernible reduction in retail prices is difficult to pin down to any one factor but clearly government needs to exercise more control over the retail end of the market,” he said.

Notably, recently an inter-ministerial committee on prices of essential commodities had a meeting to review availability and prices of essential commodities. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry and Department of Agriculture, Food, Commerce, Revenue, MMTC, NAFED among others.

It was observed during the meeting that prices of pulses have come down but have not reflected in retail. “There was an opinion that States must be asked to take immediate action under Essential Commodes Act to ensure that decline in prices id also reflected in retail also,” the Consumer Affairs ministry had said in a statement.

Agencies directed to submit state-wise road map

Government agencies — NAFED and FCI have been directed to submit state wise road map of procurement of new crop of pulses directly from farmers. In an inter-ministerial committee meeting held on Wednesday the Department of Consumer Affairs has asked these agencies to start procurement of Moong pulse in Karnataka immediately at the minimum support price (MSP) and bonus as new crop arrival has started.

Hem Pande, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs also asked the government agencies to ensure direct payment to the farmers for procurement.

“Procurement centres including mobile centres should be arranged near to farm gates. Wide publicity should be given to the procurement price i.e MSP plus bonus, procurement schedule and to the locations of the centres so that farmers get benefit of the initiative,” he said.