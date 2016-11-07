An internal investigation has identified improper payments totalling approximately $5 million related to its India facilities, Cognizant Technology Solutions said.

In a Securities Exchange Commission filing on Monday, Cognizant said: “During the three months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded an out-of-period correction related to $3.1 million of such payments that were previously capitalised that should have been expensed. The remaining $1.9 million of such payments remains under investigation.”

“It’s business as usual in terms of servicing clients. The investigation is ongoing and I don’t want to speculate on how long it will take or the cost associated with it. “We will do a through investigation and we are committed to do that,” said Francisco D’Souza, CEO, Cognizant.

Based on the results of the investigation, to date, the members of senior management who may have participated in or failed to take action to prevent the making of the identified potentially improper payments are no longer with the company or in a senior management position, according to the filing.

On September 30, 2016, Cognizant disclosed that the firm was conducting an internal investigation to find out whether certain payments relating to company-owned facilities in India were made improperly. Gordon Coburn, who was president, quit the same day.

Cognizant, which announced its third quarter results, trimmed its full-year guidance, for the third time this year, to $13.47 billion from $13.53 billion. Its third quarter revenues rose 8.4 per cent to $3.45 billion and net income about 12 per cent to $444.4 million.