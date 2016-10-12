Import of coal and export of iron ore and pellets have changed the fortunes of Mormugao Port even as Kamarajar Port (Ennore) saw contraction in the first half-year ending September 2016.

Mormugao Port saw 61 per cent growth in total volumes to 13.07 million tonnes, aided by exports of iron ore and pellets.

This compares with the six per cent contraction in total cargo volumes witnessed by Kamarajar Port due to a 9.4 per cent decline in coal traffic to 11.4 million tonnes in the first half of this year.

Kamarajar Port fortunes had changed for the worse since July 2016 as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) started rationalising coal imports by reducing its stock supply.

During 2015-16, Tangedco had reduced its coal intake by between 22 and 24 per cent due to the rationalisation policy. The iron ore terminal at Kamarajar Port has also been lying idle due to a state government ban on exports.

The Mormugao Port handled 4.12 million tonnes of iron ore in the first half of the year compared with 0.26 million tonnes in the year-earlier period. The port saw contribution from thermal coal cargo rise 61 per cent to 1.39 million tonnes.