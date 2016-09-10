COAI says kept out of operators’ meet

COAI has alleged that this was done at the behest of Reliance Jio.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday met officials from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio to discuss the ongoing issue of network interconnection points between the operators. However, officials from industry body COAI were not allowed to attend the meeting.

While COAI has alleged that this was done at the behest of Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Infocomm Board Member Mahendra Nahata said: “We have not asked anyone to leave the meeting. We just said that the meeting should be attended by those who have been invited by TRAI.”

Reliance Jio, which officially started its services on September 5, has accused existing players of not releasing sufficient inter-connection ports to allow calls originating from its network to go through. It had also sought legal action against the existing players.

COAI, which has been at the forefront of the tussle between incumbent players and Reliance Jio, in a statement said: “COAI has been kept out of the TRAI meeting at the insistence of RIL Jio, and TRAI acquiesced to their demand in an unprecedented manner.”

Separately, pointing out that no new operator has faced any Point of Interface-related issues with it in the past few years, Bharti, in a statement, termed Friday’s meeting as “constructive.”

It also requested the regulator to engage on the subject of a fair IUC regime. “We urge the TRAI to find a way to curb the massive asymmetric traffic to ensure that receiving networks are not abused by tsunami of free traffic. In this regard, IUC is an effective tool in the hands of TRAI, which we hope they will use judiciously,” according to the statement.

Rajan Mathews, DG at COAI said: “What I understand from operators who attended the meeting was that there was a push by TRAI that this is a bilateral discussion, both sides get together...talk about reasonable points of interconnect and capacity demands... and then both sides, based on reasonable needs, can come to an agreement on this.”

The operators, he said, will now meet one-on-one to negotiate the “reasonable” incremental capacity to be provided to Reliance Jio, and following an agreement will have 90 days to comply to the latter's request for interconnection ports. “It is definitely a progress. This is certainly breaking of the initial deadlock...expectations have been set and we hope this will set the basis of resolution,” he added.