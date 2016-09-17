To enable seamless movement of containers of vessels through radio frequency identification solution and to reduce the dwell time of vessels, the Chennai Port Trust has installed a fixed container scanner at its ‘O’ yard. This is the first port on the east coast to get such a scanner.The Rs.20-crore facility was inaugurated by, Vanaja N. Sarna, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Special Secretary and Member. With the help of advanced technology, the scanner will classify and discriminate the materials depending upon their atomic numbers either as orange (organic), green (intermediate) and blue (inorganic). It can scan 12-15 (twenty or forty foot containers mounted on truck or trailer) per hour.